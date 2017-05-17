Additional man held on charges in cos...

Additional man held on charges in costumed rape ring

Saturday May 13 Read more: Pocono Record

MILFORD TOWNSHIP  - A Quakertown-area man charged with raping an 8-year-old boy during Bucks County "furry parties" was ordered held for court Monday after a preliminary hearing. Kenneth C. Fenske, 57, was arrested in January for his part in a ring that molested the boy over several years at parties during which several adults dressed up as animals.

