St. Patrick's Day events in the Lehig...

St. Patrick's Day events in the Lehigh Valley: Your guide

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Morning Call

St. Patrick's Day is on March 17, but the celebrations are well under way in the Lehigh Valley. Bethlehem's Parade of Shamrocks is on Saturday , as are two Best Legs in a Kilt contests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Perkasie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Go mobile_ Joe T the THIEF Feb 11 Jim bobcock 5
Lowlifes in perkasie Feb 11 Jim bobcock 3
News DUI Arrests (Jan '12) Oct '16 joe 11
Mary jane (Jan '16) Sep '16 Scotty BenWa 3
noxious smell (Jul '12) Aug '16 Sindy 10
News Pastor says he asked Fonder to leave church Unn... (Oct '08) Jul '16 kathy 37
Twin municipalities... (May '16) May '16 Its Time 1
See all Perkasie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Perkasie Forum Now

Perkasie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Perkasie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Perkasie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,997 • Total comments across all topics: 279,462,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC