Franklin opts out of contracted police
Borough Manager Nicole Beckett informed borough council on Monday that Franklin has withdrawn its request because township residents have expressed their concerns and dissatisfaction with the idea of contracting services. Beckett said she and borough police Chief Brian Biechy had previously met with representatives from Perkasie Borough and State College Borough to discuss their existing contracts, along with cost sharing structure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Perkasie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farm-to-plate restaurant to set up shop in Quak...
|Mar 23
|Kitty
|6
|Mary jane (Jan '16)
|Mar 23
|Johnny d
|4
|Go mobile_ Joe T the THIEF
|Feb '17
|Jim bobcock
|5
|Lowlifes in perkasie
|Feb '17
|Jim bobcock
|3
|DUI Arrests (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|joe
|11
|noxious smell (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|Sindy
|10
|Pastor says he asked Fonder to leave church Unn... (Oct '08)
|Jul '16
|kathy
|37
Find what you want!
Search Perkasie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC