Three-Star Linebacker Nick Tarburton Commits To Penn State
Penn State's top-ranked recruiting class kept the momentum rolling Friday with a commitment from three-star Perkasie, Pa., linebacker Nick Tarburton . The Pennridge High School standout picked the Nittany Lions over early offers from Michigan State, Pitt, Rutgers, and others.
Perkasie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lowlifes in perkasie
|Feb 5
|Andrew
|2
|DUI Arrests (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|joe
|11
|Go mobile_ Joe T the THIEF
|Oct '16
|tiffany
|4
|Mary jane (Jan '16)
|Sep '16
|Scotty BenWa
|3
|noxious smell (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|Sindy
|10
|Pastor says he asked Fonder to leave church Unn... (Oct '08)
|Jul '16
|kathy
|37
|Twin municipalities... (May '16)
|May '16
|Its Time
|1
