Warm up winter with barrel-aged brews...

Warm up winter with barrel-aged brews at Coca-Cola Park

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: The Morning Call

Fegley's Brew Works' Bourbon Barrel Insidious will be among the barrel-aged beers at the Barrel-Aged Beer Fest, which will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 21 at Allentown's Coca-Cola Park. Fegley's Brew Works' Bourbon Barrel Insidious will be among the barrel-aged beers at the Barrel-Aged Beer Fest, which will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 21 at Allentown's Coca-Cola Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Perkasie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lowlifes in perkasie Oct '16 Lewis Puller 1
News DUI Arrests (Jan '12) Oct '16 joe 11
Go mobile_ Joe T the THIEF Oct '16 tiffany 4
Mary jane (Jan '16) Sep '16 Scotty BenWa 3
noxious smell (Jul '12) Aug '16 Sindy 10
News Pastor says he asked Fonder to leave church Unn... (Oct '08) Jul '16 kathy 37
Twin municipalities... (May '16) May '16 Its Time 1
See all Perkasie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Perkasie Forum Now

Perkasie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Perkasie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Perkasie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,745 • Total comments across all topics: 277,680,183

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC