Warm up winter with barrel-aged brews at Coca-Cola Park

Fegley's Brew Works' Bourbon Barrel Insidious will be among the barrel-aged beers at the Barrel-Aged Beer Fest, which will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 21 at Allentown's Coca-Cola Park. Fegley's Brew Works' Bourbon Barrel Insidious will be among the barrel-aged beers at the Barrel-Aged Beer Fest, which will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 21 at Allentown's Coca-Cola Park.

