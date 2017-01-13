"Girl" in Math Question Uproar Is Maya Angelou

The Pennridge School District has apologized after a hybrid math/English question about Maya Angelou's I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings caused an uproar on the internet. The fill-in-the-blank question, part of a homework assignment, read: "Angelou was sexually abused by her mother's ___ at age 8, which shaped her career choices and motivation for writing."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.