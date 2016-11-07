Pa. schoolteacher returns to 'Live wi...

Pa. schoolteacher returns to 'Live with Kelly' as co-host

Nov 7, 2016

Richard Curtis, a Perkasie resident and Souderton Area High School teacher, returned to "Live with Kelly" Monday for his second appearance as a guest co-host with Kelly Ripa. Curtis first ended up on the show in October after winning a social media contest to co-host.

