in the Classroom - Illinois Central College

The following local students were named to the spring dean's list at Illinois Central College, East Peoria: Amanda Dana, of Cornell; Blake Grabow, of Cornell; Cheyanne Kreush, of Cornell; Elizabeth Kline, of Dana; Anneka Carlson, of Flanagan; Charles Harrison, of Flanagan; Kourtney Gaspardo, of Minonk; Alisha Krugman, of Minonk; Megan Kacvinsky, of Streator; and Ryan O'Rourke, of Streator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.