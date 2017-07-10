House committee restores funding for Peoriaa s Ag Lab
Lawmakers in the U.S. House Appropriations Committee advanced a Department of Agriculture funding plan that includes money for the facilities, contrary to the Trump administration's proposal in May to shutter the facilities. The National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research in Peoria was one of 17 such sites that had been targeted for closure as part of a budget plan that would have sliced agriculture funding by more than 20 percent.
