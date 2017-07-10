EXCHANGE: Camp prepares Peoria students for high school
In this June 13, 2017 photo, director Derrick Booth, left, introduces himself to students, Adrian Pettis, center, and Isaac Bushnell in "WINNING," an acronym for What I Need Now In Ninth Grade in Peoria, Ill. The program is part of the Peoria Public Schools Social and Emotional Learning Camp, where students entering ninth grade receive mentoring, training to deal with stress and introduction to a variety of careers.
