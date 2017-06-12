Seventh Circuit OKs Exclusive Network...

Seventh Circuit OKs Exclusive Network Agreements Between "Must-Have" Hospital and Health Insurers

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: jdsupra.com

In an opinion written by Judge Posner, the Seventh Circuit on Friday gave its stamp of approval to a "must-have" hospital's bargaining to exclude competitors from certain narrow-network payor contracts in and around Peoria, Illinois. The Court affirmed OSF Saint Francis Medical Center's summary judgment win in a $300 million antitrust suit brought by a smaller competitor alleging unlawful exclusive dealing and attempted monopolization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at jdsupra.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Sat Jimmy 255
News Diocese Pays $1M in Case Tied to NJ Official (Aug '13) Sat Yidfellas v USA 7
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Sat Yidfellas v USA 5
News 60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08) Jun 6 question master13 1,218
News Hunting for village's new name (Aug '06) May 22 Smedley Forkwart 7
Peoria man charged with child pornography, chil... May '17 disgusting 1
Earily History of Mapleton. (Apr '09) May '17 194866csh 21
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
 

Peoria, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,199 • Total comments across all topics: 281,874,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC