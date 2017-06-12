Seventh Circuit OKs Exclusive Network Agreements Between "Must-Have" Hospital and Health Insurers
In an opinion written by Judge Posner, the Seventh Circuit on Friday gave its stamp of approval to a "must-have" hospital's bargaining to exclude competitors from certain narrow-network payor contracts in and around Peoria, Illinois. The Court affirmed OSF Saint Francis Medical Center's summary judgment win in a $300 million antitrust suit brought by a smaller competitor alleging unlawful exclusive dealing and attempted monopolization.
