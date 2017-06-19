Seventh Circuit Affirms Dismissal of Hospital Foreclosure Claims with ...

The Seventh Circuit, on June 9, 2017, affirmed summary judgment against a hospital's antitrust claims that it was substantially foreclosed from the market by its rival's exclusive contracts with payors. The panel concluded that such contracts, which covered more than half of the commercially insured patients in the market, were permissible for the following reasons: Methodist Health Services Corporation brought federal and state antitrust claims in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois against Saint Francis Health System , its chief rival in Peoria, Illinois.

