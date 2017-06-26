Rose-Ann Aragon joins KPRC 2
Back in the dark days of spring when I was hardly posting here, Houston got a new on air staffer. Rose-Ann Aragon joined KPRC 2 from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, Ohio as a multimedia journalist.
