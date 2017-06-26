Rose-Ann Aragon joins KPRC 2

Rose-Ann Aragon joins KPRC 2

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Mikemcguff blog

Back in the dark days of spring when I was hardly posting here, Houston got a new on air staffer. Rose-Ann Aragon joined KPRC 2 from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, Ohio as a multimedia journalist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mikemcguff blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Sat Coco 257
News Diocese Pays $1M in Case Tied to NJ Official (Aug '13) Jun 17 Yidfellas v USA 7
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Jun 17 Yidfellas v USA 5
News 60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08) Jun 6 question master13 1,218
News Hunting for village's new name (Aug '06) May '17 Smedley Forkwart 7
Peoria man charged with child pornography, chil... May '17 disgusting 1
Earily History of Mapleton. (Apr '09) May '17 194866csh 21
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Peoria, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,764 • Total comments across all topics: 282,048,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC