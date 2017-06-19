Phyllis Ruth Shull
Phyllis Ruth Shull, 73, of Taylorville passed away Monday, June 20, 2107, at 1:15 a.m. at Taylorville Memorial Hospital. She was born January 8, 1944, in Peoria, Ill., the daughter of the late Lyle and Lois Tippit.
