Park manager honored at school house dedication

The Fondulac Park District surprised the Fondulac Farm Park manager at a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday by naming a newly-completed, 1920s-era school house at the East Peoria park after her. The name was announced after Fondulac Farm Park manager Mary K. Grimm cut the ribbon at the dedication ceremony, where East Peoria mayor Dave Mingus and East Peoria Chamber of Commerce executive director Rick Swan were in attendance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PeoriaTimes-Observer.