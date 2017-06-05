Mystery on the Mississippi highlights cruise season
Murder. Mystery. Mississippi River. It all comes together in an evening packed with twists and turns during this year's Murder Mystery Dinner Theater aboard the Spirit of Peoria paddlewheel boat when it makes a return visit to the Meeting of the Great Rivers Sept.
