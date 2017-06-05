MTSU student engineering team gears u...

MTSU student engineering team gears up for Baja SAE competition in Illinois

MTSU professor Saeed Foroudastan, left, faculty mentor and adviser for the university's Experimental Vehicle Program, looks on as MTSU Baja Society of Automotive Engineers team members Sam Fassnacht, in red shirt, and David Hasty make final tweaks to the vehicle that will compete June 7-10 in Illinois at the 2017 Baja SAE Collegiate Design Competition. Team captain Sam Fassnacht and other members of the MTSU Baja team have been putting final touches on this year's off-road vehicle before heading to Illinois for the 2017 Baja SAE Collegiate Design Competition.

