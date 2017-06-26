Marseilles baby dies, man arrested
Ean Mariotto, 12 days old, died at 11:12 a.m. Thursday in the intensive care unit at OSF Healthcare's Children's Hospital of Illinois in Peoria, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. Medics had gone to the infant's home Monday, in response to a report a baby had been injured.
