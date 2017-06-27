Lawmakers close on school funding reform, but not close enough
Local news, prep sports, Chicago sports, local and regional entertainment, business, home and lifestyle, food, classified and more! News you use every day! Daily, Daily including the e-Edition or e-Edition only. Choose your news! Select the text alerts you want to receive: breaking news, prep sports scores, school closings, weather, and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Gazette.
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Jun 30
|James Rivera
|259
|Diocese Pays $1M in Case Tied to NJ Official (Aug '13)
|Jun 17
|Yidfellas v USA
|7
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Jun 17
|Yidfellas v USA
|5
|60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08)
|Jun 6
|question master13
|1,218
|Hunting for village's new name (Aug '06)
|May '17
|Smedley Forkwart
|7
|Peoria man charged with child pornography, chil...
|May '17
|disgusting
|1
|Earily History of Mapleton. (Apr '09)
|May '17
|194866csh
|21
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC