Illinois Central College South to add new course offerings

Illinois Central College will be offering some new classes at its ICC South location on Hanna Drive in Pekin now that it has an agreement for two years rent free. ICC Executive Vice President for Administration and Finance Bruce Budde said the college had a market study done that "indicates that if we change the format, some of the offerings we make there, extend those offerings, we believe it can be a very viable site and mutually beneficial to the college and the Pekin community.

