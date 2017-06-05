IL Firefighters Developing Knack for Duck Rescues

Firefighters in East Peoria have recently gone out on several duckling rescues, and Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Beck says the total number of rescues is now up around 30. The East Peoria Fire Department has responded in recent weeks to a spike in rescue calls in an outbreak confined to Conference Center Drive near the Illinois River. Monday evening's rescue, documented in a post to the department's Facebook page, was the most recent in its string of duckling rescues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.