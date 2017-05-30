IL: CityLink Seeks Answers as Fewer People Take the Bus
June 05--PEORIA -- CityLink officials hope a study expected to start this summer will help explain a decline in ridership. Doug Roelfs, CityLink's general manager, said the study is subject to approval by the transit agency's board of trustees at its June 12 meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Jun 2
|Coco
|254
|60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08)
|May 27
|question master13
|1,217
|Hunting for village's new name (Aug '06)
|May 22
|Smedley Forkwart
|7
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Peoria man charged with child pornography, chil...
|May 10
|disgusting
|1
|Earily History of Mapleton. (Apr '09)
|May 8
|194866csh
|21
|Peoria adult Transitional center
|Apr '17
|Gary38787
|1
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC