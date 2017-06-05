FORMER FARM BROADCASTER COLLEEN CALLAHAN HONORED BY U OF ILLINOIS Jun. 7, 2017 National Association of Farm Broadcasting reports: 2002 NAFB President COLLEEN CALLAHAN BURNS was one of three Distinguished Service Award recipients honored by the University of Illinois at the 2017 Commencement activities in May. Bestowed upon alumni, faculty, staff and friends by the UI Alumni Association on behalf of the University, the award is presented to individuals or couples whose consistent, exceptional and meritorious service to the University of Illinois has made a significant impact on the institution's overall welfare and the advancement of its mission.

