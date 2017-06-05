Former Farm Broadcaster Colleen Callahan Honored By U Of Illinois
FORMER FARM BROADCASTER COLLEEN CALLAHAN HONORED BY U OF ILLINOIS Jun. 7, 2017 National Association of Farm Broadcasting reports: 2002 NAFB President COLLEEN CALLAHAN BURNS was one of three Distinguished Service Award recipients honored by the University of Illinois at the 2017 Commencement activities in May. Bestowed upon alumni, faculty, staff and friends by the UI Alumni Association on behalf of the University, the award is presented to individuals or couples whose consistent, exceptional and meritorious service to the University of Illinois has made a significant impact on the institution's overall welfare and the advancement of its mission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08)
|Tue
|question master13
|1,218
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Jun 2
|Coco
|254
|Hunting for village's new name (Aug '06)
|May 22
|Smedley Forkwart
|7
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Peoria man charged with child pornography, chil...
|May 10
|disgusting
|1
|Earily History of Mapleton. (Apr '09)
|May '17
|194866csh
|21
|Peoria adult Transitional center
|Apr '17
|Gary38787
|1
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC