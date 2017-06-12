DNA tests planned on man's skull foun...

DNA tests planned on man's skull found along Illinois River

Central Illinois authorities are planning DNA tests on a human skull found along a riverbank in hopes of identifying the individual. The skull was found Monday along the Illinois River by a property owner at the Rivers Edge Campground in the Peoria County village of Kingston Mines.

