DNA tests planned on man's skull found along Illinois River
Central Illinois authorities are planning DNA tests on a human skull found along a riverbank in hopes of identifying the individual. The skull was found Monday along the Illinois River by a property owner at the Rivers Edge Campground in the Peoria County village of Kingston Mines.
