D-Day Invasion Was Bolstered by UW-Madison Penicillin Project

Seventy-three years ago Tuesday, on June 6, 1944, the D-Day invasion of Normandy was bolstered by millions of doses of a precious new substance: penicillin. On the other side of the Atlantic, researchers at the University of WisconsinMadison and other institutions had spent the last three years pursuing advances in penicillin production.

