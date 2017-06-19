A Democrat shows how to win over Trum...

A Democrat shows how to win over Trump voters

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Christian Science Monitor

Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois, who works shifts alongside factory workers in her district, is poised to help her party learn from its 2016 loss - and potentially regain control of the House next year. Jason Williams trains Rep. Cheri Bustos on the shop floor of Performance Pattern & Machine in Peoria, Ill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) 11 hr DocHoliday46 256
News Diocese Pays $1M in Case Tied to NJ Official (Aug '13) Jun 17 Yidfellas v USA 7
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Jun 17 Yidfellas v USA 5
News 60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08) Jun 6 question master13 1,218
News Hunting for village's new name (Aug '06) May 22 Smedley Forkwart 7
Peoria man charged with child pornography, chil... May '17 disgusting 1
Earily History of Mapleton. (Apr '09) May '17 194866csh 21
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Peoria, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,612 • Total comments across all topics: 281,914,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC