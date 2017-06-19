A Democrat shows how to win over Trump voters
Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois, who works shifts alongside factory workers in her district, is poised to help her party learn from its 2016 loss - and potentially regain control of the House next year. Jason Williams trains Rep. Cheri Bustos on the shop floor of Performance Pattern & Machine in Peoria, Ill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Add your comments below
