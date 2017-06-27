6 places to watch fireworks

The Marquette Heights Men's Club of Central Illinois' FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA provides food, fun and fireworks Saturday, July 1, at dusk at Independence Park, 615 LaSalle Blvd. Marquette Heights. . Fireworks Extravaganza 2017 is in memory of Galen R. Clark Sr., a member of the Marquette Heights Men's Club and founder and president of Central States Fireworks.

