6 places to watch fireworks
The Marquette Heights Men's Club of Central Illinois' FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA provides food, fun and fireworks Saturday, July 1, at dusk at Independence Park, 615 LaSalle Blvd. Marquette Heights. . Fireworks Extravaganza 2017 is in memory of Galen R. Clark Sr., a member of the Marquette Heights Men's Club and founder and president of Central States Fireworks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PeoriaTimes-Observer.
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Jun 24
|Coco
|257
|Diocese Pays $1M in Case Tied to NJ Official (Aug '13)
|Jun 17
|Yidfellas v USA
|7
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Jun 17
|Yidfellas v USA
|5
|60 years later, gang leader's slaying still uns... (Jan '08)
|Jun 6
|question master13
|1,218
|Hunting for village's new name (Aug '06)
|May '17
|Smedley Forkwart
|7
|Peoria man charged with child pornography, chil...
|May '17
|disgusting
|1
|Earily History of Mapleton. (Apr '09)
|May '17
|194866csh
|21
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC