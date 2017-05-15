Zagster Brings Bike Sharing to the Peoria Area
Starting May 19, City Cycle cruiser bikes will be available at six Peoria Area stations for members to use for on-demand, local trips. Riders can pay as they go, or join the program by signing up for weekly, monthly or annual packages.
