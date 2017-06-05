Moms, families help cannabis movement grow in Central IL
Rachel Martinez, right, joined the May 6 Cannabis March at the Peoria County Courthouse to support medical marijuana. Martinez' son, Julieahn, featured in the photo beside her, died of brain cancer when he was 3. To ease her son's suffering, she administered to him small doses of high potency cannabis oil, which reduced his nausea and helped him eat.
