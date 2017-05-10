Men imprisoned in minor sex cases

Men imprisoned in minor sex cases

Yesterday

Two men are serving prison terms for sexual contact with minor girls in Tazewell County, one for victimizing an 11-year-old girl and the other as a repeat sex offender. Brendin Duchesne, 22, of Peoria, was sentenced to three years behind bars when he pleaded guilty in late February to aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a teen-aged girl who he said he thought was 16. Designated as a sex offender as a juvenile, he told police he expected that fate when he was arrested in January 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PeoriaTimes-Observer.

