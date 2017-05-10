Men imprisoned in minor sex cases

Two men are serving prison terms for sexual contact with minor girls in Tazewell County, one for victimizing an 11-year-old girl and the other as a repeat sex offender. Brendin Duchesne, 22, of Peoria, was sentenced to three years behind bars when he pleaded guilty in late February to aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a teen-aged girl who he said he thought was 16. Designated as a sex offender as a juvenile, he told police he expected that fate when he was arrested in January 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PeoriaTimes-Observer.