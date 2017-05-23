Local Historical Society recognizes Logan County law practices
Logan County law offices, attorneys, and judges are being saluted in a window display at the Logan County Genealogical & Historical Society, 114 N. Chicago St., in conjunction with Law Day, May 1. Miller & Miller law office was established in 1887 by Attorney James E. Miller, the great-grandfather of current Attorney, Stephen L. Miller.
