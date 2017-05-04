Lack of Water Hampers IL Firefighters...

Lack of Water Hampers IL Firefighters During Blaze

Friday May 5 Read more: FireHouse.com

Firefighters in South Peoria had to fight for water Thursday before they could turn their attention to a house fire. May 05--PEORIA, IL-- Firefighters responding to a house fire Thursday night just beyond the boundaries of South Peoria had to fight for water before they could turn their attention to the flames.

Read more at FireHouse.com.

