Illinois counties team up to make jury pools more diverse
PEORIA, Ill. -- Two judges in Illinois say a new pilot program aimed at ensuring minorities are well represented in local jury pools will be "revolutionary."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Peoria man charged with child pornography, chil...
|May 10
|disgusting
|1
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|May 10
|Pablo
|251
|Earily History of Mapleton. (Apr '09)
|May 8
|194866csh
|21
|Peoria adult Transitional center
|Apr 27
|Gary38787
|1
|Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10)
|Apr '17
|miracles
|78
|Randy Deskin (Jan '11)
|Apr '17
|Smedley Forkwart
|8
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC