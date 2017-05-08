Finkbiner to Offer KPI-JCI, Astec Mob...

Finkbiner to Offer KPI-JCI, Astec Mobile Screens Lines

Kolberg-Pioneer Inc. , Johnson Crushers International and Astec Mobile Screens have announced Finkbiner Equipment Company as a new dealer of crushing and screening equipment. Kolberg-Pioneer Inc. , Johnson Crushers International and Astec Mobile Screens have announced Finkbiner Equipment Company as a new dealer of crushing and screening equipment.

