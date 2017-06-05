EXCHANGE: Company looks to put Peoria on the textile map

In this March 24, 2017 photo, Dr. Luke Haverhals, founder and CEO of Natural Fiber Welding In Peoria, Ill., examines yarn which is being run through solvents that alter the outer structure of the material. The research at Natural Fiber is working to alter the properties of natural fibers like cotton in order to increase their strength and anti-microbial properties while still keeping some of the original desirable qualities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.