Ex-Rep. Aaron Schocka s trial moved to mid-January
PEORIA - A federal judge on Friday set the trial for former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock for Jan. 22, 2018. The trial was to begin on July 10 in the Urbana courtroom of U.S. District Judge Colin Bruce, but a flurry of motions in the past month combined with evidence gathering issues prompted the move.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PeoriaTimes-Observer.
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Peoria man charged with child pornography, chil...
|May 10
|disgusting
|1
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|May 10
|Pablo
|251
|Earily History of Mapleton. (Apr '09)
|May 8
|194866csh
|21
|Peoria adult Transitional center
|Apr 27
|Gary38787
|1
|Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10)
|Apr 20
|miracles
|78
|Randy Deskin (Jan '11)
|Apr '17
|Smedley Forkwart
|8
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC