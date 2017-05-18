Ex-Rep. Aaron Schocka s trial moved t...

Ex-Rep. Aaron Schocka s trial moved to mid-January

Read more: PeoriaTimes-Observer

PEORIA - A federal judge on Friday set the trial for former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock for Jan. 22, 2018. The trial was to begin on July 10 in the Urbana courtroom of U.S. District Judge Colin Bruce, but a flurry of motions in the past month combined with evidence gathering issues prompted the move.

