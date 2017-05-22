Ex-congressman from Illinois seeks delay in fraud trial
Ex-congressman from Illinois seeks delay in fraud trial PEORIA, Ill. - Attorneys for former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock have asked a federal judge to reschedule his trial, citing evidence delays in a case centered on the Illinois Republican's alleged lavish spending.
