Dust Control Technology changes name to BossTek
Dust Control Technology, headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, has changed its name to BossTek to better reflect its product lines. These include OdorBoss odor suppression technology, with its line of environmentally safe topical and airborne odor treatment agents, and KoolBoss crowd cooling technology for large outdoor events.
