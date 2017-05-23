Credit: IOCI Media Services

After nearly 25 years, the daughter of a World War II Veteran has been reunited with her father's Purple Heart Medal, courtesy of the Illinois Treasurer's Office. Officials say the medal, earned by Corporal Edward H. Dunn, was surrendered to the Treasurer's Office was in a safe deposit box when it was surrendered as unclaimed property in 1993.

