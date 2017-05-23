Credit: IOCI Media Services
After nearly 25 years, the daughter of a World War II Veteran has been reunited with her father's Purple Heart Medal, courtesy of the Illinois Treasurer's Office. Officials say the medal, earned by Corporal Edward H. Dunn, was surrendered to the Treasurer's Office was in a safe deposit box when it was surrendered as unclaimed property in 1993.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hunting for village's new name (Aug '06)
|Mon
|Smedley Forkwart
|7
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Peoria man charged with child pornography, chil...
|May 10
|disgusting
|1
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|May 10
|Pablo
|251
|Earily History of Mapleton. (Apr '09)
|May 8
|194866csh
|21
|Peoria adult Transitional center
|Apr 27
|Gary38787
|1
|Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10)
|Apr '17
|miracles
|78
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC