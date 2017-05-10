Central Illinois man dies when canoe capsizes on river
Authorities say a central Illinois man is dead after his canoe capsized on the Illinois River in a fishing accident. The Journal Star reports 24-year-old Zachary Mayfield of Spring Bay was pronounced dead Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Comments
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Peoria man charged with child pornography, chil...
|May 10
|disgusting
|1
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|May 10
|Pablo
|251
|Earily History of Mapleton. (Apr '09)
|May 8
|194866csh
|21
|Peoria adult Transitional center
|Apr 27
|Gary38787
|1
|Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10)
|Apr 20
|miracles
|78
|Randy Deskin (Jan '11)
|Apr '17
|Smedley Forkwart
|8
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC