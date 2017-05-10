Central Illinois man dies when canoe ...

Central Illinois man dies when canoe capsizes on river

Authorities say a central Illinois man is dead after his canoe capsized on the Illinois River in a fishing accident. The Journal Star reports 24-year-old Zachary Mayfield of Spring Bay was pronounced dead Sunday.

