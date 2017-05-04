ATS wants factory workers to 'smell' disasters before they happen
ATS director Jeremy Wright told BakeryandSnacks: "If we want real value out of maintenance, we need to teach technicians to know what to look for, what to smell for out of the equipment". The sensory inspection training, which includes oil analysis and using demography machine, is designed to help manufacturers find the root cause of a broken machine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Confectionery News.
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Thu
|Rich Generello
|249
|Earily History of Mapleton. (Apr '09)
|Apr 30
|Magnolia201
|20
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Apr 27
|mohel PULTE rules
|3
|Peoria adult Transitional center
|Apr 27
|Gary38787
|1
|Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10)
|Apr 20
|miracles
|78
|Randy Deskin (Jan '11)
|Apr 10
|Smedley Forkwart
|8
|Horror Fans!!!!!!!!!!
|Apr 8
|News Reporter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC