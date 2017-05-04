ATS wants factory workers to 'smell' ...

ATS wants factory workers to 'smell' disasters before they happen

ATS director Jeremy Wright told BakeryandSnacks: "If we want real value out of maintenance, we need to teach technicians to know what to look for, what to smell for out of the equipment". The sensory inspection training, which includes oil analysis and using demography machine, is designed to help manufacturers find the root cause of a broken machine.

