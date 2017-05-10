Area lawmakers react to FBI directora...

Area lawmakers react to FBI directora s firing

Wednesday Read more: PeoriaTimes-Observer

Here are the statements issued by the Peoria area's representatives in Congress to President Donald Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey: U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois: "The termination and removal of James Comey as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation raises the critical question as to whether the FBI investigation of Russian interference in the last presidential campaign will continue and as to whether the investigation of any collusion or involvement by the Trump campaign will also be investigated by the FBI. Any attempt to stop or undermine this FBI investigation would raise grave constitutional issues.

