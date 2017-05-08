ACLU sues for documents in Yemen raid...

ACLU sues for documents in Yemen raid that killed Navy SEAL

New York a A civil rights group asked a court Monday to force the U.S. government to divulge more information about a January raid in Yemen that resulted in the death of a U.S. Navy sailor and Yemeni civilians. The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court, saying it wants to learn the legal basis and decision-making process that preceded the Jan. 28 raid on an al-Qaida compound.

