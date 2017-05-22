95-year-old recalls life in 'real Cuba'
When Cathy Baldwin visits Cuba first the first time in 60 years, she'll use her Cuban passport, even though both of her parents were American citizens when she was born. "I have to get a special visa for Cuban-born people," she said.
