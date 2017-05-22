95-year-old recalls life in 'real Cuba'

95-year-old recalls life in 'real Cuba'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: KCCommunityNews.com

When Cathy Baldwin visits Cuba first the first time in 60 years, she'll use her Cuban passport, even though both of her parents were American citizens when she was born. "I have to get a special visa for Cuban-born people," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCommunityNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... May 12 yidfellas v USA 4
Peoria man charged with child pornography, chil... May 10 disgusting 1
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) May 10 Pablo 251
Earily History of Mapleton. (Apr '09) May 8 194866csh 21
Peoria adult Transitional center Apr 27 Gary38787 1
Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10) Apr '17 miracles 78
Randy Deskin (Jan '11) Apr '17 Smedley Forkwart 8
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Peoria County was issued at May 22 at 11:17AM CDT

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Peoria, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,878 • Total comments across all topics: 281,204,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC