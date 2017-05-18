2 Kankakee men arrested for Peoria ro...

2 Kankakee men arrested for Peoria robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Two Kankakee men and one from Chicago were arrested Saturday for robbing a U.S. Cellular store in Peoria and leading police on a vehicle chase. Lanail D. Davis, 27, of Kankakee, was charged with one count of armed robbery without a firearm and eight traffic violations for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, driving on a revoked license, improper lane usage and improper passing on the shoulder of a road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... May 12 yidfellas v USA 4
Peoria man charged with child pornography, chil... May 10 disgusting 1
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) May 10 Pablo 251
Earily History of Mapleton. (Apr '09) May 8 194866csh 21
Peoria adult Transitional center Apr 27 Gary38787 1
Most haunted house in Pekin. (Jan '10) Apr 20 miracles 78
Randy Deskin (Jan '11) Apr '17 Smedley Forkwart 8
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Peoria County was issued at May 18 at 9:29PM CDT

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Peoria, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,124 • Total comments across all topics: 281,113,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC