Trump Signs Law Giving States Option ...

Trump Signs Law Giving States Option To Deny Funding For Planned Parenthood

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Vehicles drive past a Planned Parenthood office in Peoria, Ill., in December 2016. - See this story on www.npr.org President Trump quietly signed legislation Thursday that rolls back an Obama-era rule protecting certain federal funds for Planned Parenthood and other organizations that provide legal abortions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Peoria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06) Apr 11 Tony 247
Randy Deskin (Jan '11) Apr 10 Smedley Forkwart 8
Horror Fans!!!!!!!!!! Apr 8 News Reporter 1
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 2
dean collins (Nov '12) Apr 2 FriendofDean 2
Best Bakery in Peoria (Oct '13) Mar 29 Peoria 3
Poll Are you happy with Comcast? (Dec '08) Mar 29 Bfs101 43
See all Peoria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Peoria Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Peoria County was issued at April 14 at 9:00PM CDT

Peoria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Peoria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Peoria, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,673 • Total comments across all topics: 280,296,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC