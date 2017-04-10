Trump Signs Law Giving States Option To Deny Funding For Planned Parenthood
Vehicles drive past a Planned Parenthood office in Peoria, Ill., in December 2016. - See this story on www.npr.org President Trump quietly signed legislation Thursday that rolls back an Obama-era rule protecting certain federal funds for Planned Parenthood and other organizations that provide legal abortions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Hells Angels Leader Sentenced (Nov '06)
|Apr 11
|Tony
|247
|Randy Deskin (Jan '11)
|Apr 10
|Smedley Forkwart
|8
|Horror Fans!!!!!!!!!!
|Apr 8
|News Reporter
|1
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|dean collins (Nov '12)
|Apr 2
|FriendofDean
|2
|Best Bakery in Peoria (Oct '13)
|Mar 29
|Peoria
|3
|Are you happy with Comcast? (Dec '08)
|Mar 29
|Bfs101
|43
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC