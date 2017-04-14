Stumping for science: Rock Falls grad student takes her passion to the Hill

Rock Falls native Celine Hartman, 24, a fourth-year graduate student at Saint Louis University, advocated on behalf of maintaining funding for biomedical research at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.The 2010 Rock Falls High grad is the daughter of Jim and Dawn Hartman, and has a brother, Kelby, of Sterling. Hartman works in the lab in SLU's Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, researching biochemical mediators of sepsis and cardiovascular disease.

