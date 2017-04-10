Rauner decries a duct tapea budget re...

Rauner decries a duct tapea budget repairs at Peoria rally

It was one of many themes the first-term governor reiterated from his standard stump speech in the political rally at Brewers Distributing, where he talked up the need for a permanent spending plan alongside key planks of his reform platform that Rauner wants lawmakers to address. He criticized lawmakers for discussing another potential stopgap budget, saying that doing so would be "just taping over our problems - duct taping cracks in our system," a reference to a recent series of commercials his campaign has released with him criticizing such "duct tape" repairs.

