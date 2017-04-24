Peoria's Green Chevrolet to Pay $65,000 to Settle EEOC Discrimination Suit

A Peoria, Ill., Chevrolet dealership will pay $65,000 and furnish other relief to settle a disability discrimination and retaliation lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission , the federal agency announced yesterday. According to the EEOC's lawsuit, Green Chevrolet violated federal law by forcing an employee to transfer to a position that had never previously existed when the company learned that the employee was experiencing kidney failure and would require regular dialysis treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.