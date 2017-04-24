Pekin inmates connect with families t...

Pekin inmates connect with families through Storybook Project

The Storybook Project is a program in which volunteers from area churches and local service groups visit jails and prisons with donated children's books once a month. The volunteers are directed under the staff of Lutheran Social Services of Illinois or a trained lead volunteer.

